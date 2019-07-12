Long Beach based IRS agent pleads not guilty to federal-bribe charge

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A Long Beach-based Internal Revenue Service agent who allegedly tried to solicit a $5,000 bribe from a taxpayer pleaded not guilty on July 11 to a federal charge.

Felecia Edna Taylor, 50, a resident of the Florence neighborhood in

South Los Angeles, was arrested in May at the IRS office in Long Beach after

being named in a one-count federal criminal complaint that charges her with

solicitation and receipt of a bribe by a public official, according to the U.S.

Attorney’s Office.

A July 22 status conference and a Sept. 3 trial before U.S. District

Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. were scheduled.

Taylor, who has worked for the IRS since 1990, is a tax compliance

officer for the federal agency, planning and conducting examinations of

individual and business taxpayers, according to papers filed in Los Angeles

federal court.

On May 1, a taxpayer contacted law enforcement and alleged that at a

meeting two days earlier, Taylor was “inviting a bribe” in exchange for

lowering the amount owed to the IRS to $10,000, according to federal

prosecutors.

The taxpayer was allegedly supposed to pay the bribe to Taylor on May

7 at her office, court papers state. Instead, the taxpayer met with law

enforcement and was wired for sound and given $5,000 in cash to hand to Taylor,

the affidavit states.

According to a recording of that meeting, Taylor provided adjusted tax

records to show a reduction of the taxpayer’s liability to $10,616 as

agreed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges. In response, the taxpayer allegedly

handed Taylor an envelope containing $5,000 in cash.

Taylor took the envelope in one hand, mouthed the word, “Five?” and

placed five fingers in the air to non-verbally confirm the amount the taxpayer

had just given her, court papers allege.

When the taxpayer replied, “Yes, what we agreed on, yep it’s all

there,” Taylor placed the envelope on her desk and stated, “We are all

done,” the affidavit alleges.

If convicted of the bribery charge, Taylor, who remains free on bond,

would face up to 15 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s

Office.