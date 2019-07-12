LB port announces weekend closures of Ocean Boulevard

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Eastbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach near State Route 47 (SR-47) and the Gerald Desmond Bridge will close for about 2 days beginning Friday night, July 12, so crews can repair a water line under the roadway, the Port of Long Beach announced July 11.

Motorists traveling east from the Port of Los Angeles and San Pedro areas will be diverted to northbound SR-47 to continue to I-710 and Long Beach via Anaheim Street, according to port officials.

Eastbound Ocean Boulevard lanes are scheduled to reopen Sunday night as soon as repairs are completed, the port stated.

Motorists are encouraged to subscribe to traffic alerts via the “LBBridge” app and newgdbridge.com to be notified when the lanes reopen and for future traffic announcements.

When fully completed, the new cable-stayed bridge will include six traffic lanes and four emergency shoulders, a higher clearance to accommodate large cargo ships, a bike and pedestrian path with scenic overlooks and more efficient transition ramps and connectors to improve traffic flow, the port stated.

For updated traffic alerts, follow the Port of Long Beach on social media.