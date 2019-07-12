Woman shot and killed in downtown Long Beach knew the shooter, police say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) and SWAT units have not been able to locate the suspected shooter who shot and killed a woman on July 11 in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue.

On the morning of July 11, LBPD officers assisted to a call from the Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) at Magnolia Avenue, an LBPD police press release stated.

Upon their arrival, officers located an unconscious female adult victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, police said.

The LBFD transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died because of the injuries she sustained. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will be identifying the female victim, the police stated.

Later that day, SWAT units were deployed to enter a house near Magnolia Avenue where police believed the suspect was hiding.

As SWAT breached the home, loud banging could be heard from inside the home, according to a City News Service report.

The residence was found to be unoccupied, police stated in a press release.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and suspect were known to each other, police said.

The LBPD is urging those with any information regarding this incident to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA or visit lacrimestoppers.org.