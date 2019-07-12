Long Beach mayor says police will not assist in alleged ICE raids this weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia took to Twitter Friday to announce a statement in Spanish clarifying that local police will not cooperate in the alleged Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency raids slated to take place this weekend.

The LBPD told the Signal Tribune via email Friday evening that media reports indicated the raids were taking place.

According to Jennifer De Prez, LBPD public information officer, local police does not make or intentionally participate in arrests based on civil immigration warrants. She cited the Federal Immigration Enforcement Special Order that was made effective on May 23, 2018 as the reason for the police’s inactivity in the supposed raids.

“The threats and actions by the administration of this president against the Latino, undocumented and immigrant communities are unjust and dangerous,” Garcia said in his post. “I have communicated with our chief of police that we will not cooperate with ICE in civil-immigration arrests […] ”

The mayor also stated that ICE agents will not be given access to LBPD’s internal data.

“Long Beach supports our immigrants and they fortify our city,” his message concluded.