Photos: Long Beach group hosts Kid’s Day bash for special-needs youth

The CSR Children’s Foundation provided boat rides, tow boat rides, jet skis and kayaks for special needs children and their families to try for its yearly Kid’s Day event at Marine Stadium on Friday. The foundation also provided free food, beverages, face painting, and costumed characters for attendees to enjoy.

The CSR Children’s Foundation’s yearly Kid’s Day aims to make water sports accessible to all children. Ramps made especially for sandy terrain were laid out on the beach to enable children who require a wheelchair to reach the water and boats. Volunteers commented that while some children were initially frightened by the new activities, they quickly grew to like it.

Another way in which the CSR Children’s Foundation makes water activities accessible is by utilizing wheelchair friendly pontoon boats. The foundation has used this type of boat for it’s Kid’s Day event for the past 25 years, and this year purchased a new one.

Jody Campbell, a member of the CRS Children’s Foundation board of directors, speaking to volunteer Celeste Godoy. Campbell commented that the yearly Kid’s Day event would not be possible without the donation of both individual donors and small businesses. He also spoke about the inception of Kid’s Day, that it was started because organizers of the Catalina Water Ski Race wanted to give back to the community.