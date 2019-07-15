Man goes missing in Long Beach without protective helmet

The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating critical missing person Tievon Lee Harmon, who was last seen on July 13, 2019.

Authorities today circulated a photo of a 25-year-old man who went missing after visiting the home of a family friend in Long Beach and ditching his protective helmet.

Tievon Lee Harmon was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 6400 block of Paramount Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Harmon, who suffers from a prior injury that requires him to wear the helmet, left the residence without it and is known to use public transportation. His possible destination is the North Long Beach area.

Harmon was described as a 5-feet-2-inch black man weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a “Sherrie” tattoo on his right forearm and a dent on the right side of his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweat pants and white shoes.

The Long Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Detail asked anyone with information regarding Harmon’s whereabouts to call them at 562-570-7246.