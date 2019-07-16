Big rig crash closes 405 freeway transition road in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A big rig slammed into a freeway bridge, caught fire and went over an embankment on Monday, closing a freeway transition road in Long Beach as crews worked to deal with leaking engine fluids.

The crash was reported around 11:50am on the transition road from the southbound San Diego 405 Freeway to the northbound Long Beach 710 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sigalert was issued about 12:15pm for the transition road and the

Santa Fe Avenue off-ramp from the southbound 405, which was also closed.

Caltrans later reported that the transition road would remain closed until into the evening hours as crews dealt with leaking engine fluid from the big rig.

It was unclear if the big rig driver was injured.