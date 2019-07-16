Firefighter suffers minor injury while battling fire near Long Beach freeway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling a fire that scorched palm trees and a quarter-acre of brush and grass in the city of Bell Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Rickenbacker Road, just east of the northbound Long Beach 710 Freeway, at 10:05pm and located palm trees on fire, with the flames spreading to the grass, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the fire department said.

Knockdown was declared at 10:55pm. The cause of the fire was under investigation.