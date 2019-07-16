Authorities identify woman found shot to death in Long Beach, shooter still at large

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally shot in Long Beach by an assailant who remains at large.

The crime occurred in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue on Thursday about 8am, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Nancy Romero, 46, of Long Beach, died at a hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said the victim and the suspect apparently knew each other. The nature of their alleged relationship has not been made public, nor did investigators release his name.

Witnesses said a man was seen running from the scene by witnesses. Police later served a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Daisy Avenue as they looked for the man, but failed to find him.

Those with information about the case are asked to call Long Beach police detectives at 562-570-7244. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.