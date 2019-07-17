Long Beach police arrest suspected shooter wanted for murder of a woman in downtown

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

John Osborne, a 31-year-old resident of Long Beach, turned himself in to the authorities and was taken into custody and was booked for suspicion of murder.

On July 16, at approximately 4:10pm, Osborne entered the Long Beach Police Department’s Public Safety Building with his attorney and identified himself as the suspect wanted in the July 11 murder of Nancy Romero, a 46-year-old resident of Long Beach, according to the department’s press release.

Police said the investigation revealed suspect Osborne and victim Romero were involved in a dating relationship. Detectives believe the murder to be an isolated incident of domestic violence.

The case is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office later in the week for filing consideration, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Osborne is being held on $2 million bail at the Long Beach City Jail.