Signal Hill officials announce new library grand opening event date

The City of Signal Hill and the City of Signal Hill Community Services Department have announced the grand opening event of the new Signal Hill Public Library on Saturday, August 10 from 11am to 4pm at the new library, located at 1800 E. Hill Street, Signal Hill, according to a press release from the city.

The event will begin with a dedication, ribbon cutting and honor guard. Afterwards, the library’s doors will open for refreshments, entertainment, special tours, presentations, children’s activities, games and much more, the press release states.

Since 1998, the City of Signal Hill has been working towards its dream of building a new public library. The 14,000 square-feet library is meant to serve as a cornerstone for the community by facilitating social and community connections, providing technology resources for everyone and offering spaces that allow visitors of all ages to enjoy reading and recreation together, the city said.

The city’s press release also describes the different features of the new library, including a dedicated children’s reading area with a large mural and dinosaur, a history room with rotating historical exhibits, a learning lab, a community gathering room, a teen gathering area, an outdoor terrace with sweeping views and a first-floor courtyard for reading and relaxation.

“This facility is the anchor of the Civic Center, the hub and heart of our community. We envision a gathering place where all can come together in a relaxed environment. This will be everybody’s library,” Aly Mancini, City of Signal Hill Director of Community Services stated in the press release.

For more information contact Mancini at [email protected] or by calling (562) 989-7330. Residents may also contact Cristina Bond, Signal hill communications specialist, at [email protected] or by calling (562) 989-7308.