Man charged with gunning down woman near Long Beach courthouse

A Long Beach man was charged Thursday with murdering a woman he had been dating.

John Jay Osborne, 31, of Long Beach, pleaded not guilty in the July 11 slaying of Nancy Romero, who was found with a gunshot wound to her chest on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Magnolia Ave., near the Long Beach courthouse.

The 46-year-old Long Beach woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died soon afterward.

“The investigation revealed suspect Osborne and victim Nancy Romero

were involved in a dating relationship,” according to Long Beach police. “Detectives believe the murder to be an isolated incident of domestic

violence.”

Osborne surrendered to Long Beach police at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, accompanied by an attorney, and has remained behind bars since then.

The murder charge includes an allegation that Osborne personally and intentionally discharged a handgun causing great bodily injury and death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Osborne was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $3 million bail pending his next court appearance Aug. 22.