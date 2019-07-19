Honda foundation to fund Long Beach enviornmental research, among others

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Honda Marine Science Foundation has awarded grants to fund four research projects that address the impact of climate change on the ocean and intertidal areas, it was announced Thursday.

The projects will focus on building “living shorelines” to restore marine habitats bordering the Pacific Ocean, Honda foundation board member Raminta Jautokas said.

The research will be conducted by the Los Angeles Living Shoreline Project, the Zedler Marsh Living Shoreline Project in Long Beach, the Smithsonian Living Shorelines Project in San Francisco and the Living Shoreline Multipurpose Area in West Maui, Hawaii.

The foundation, established in 2016, awards up to $300,000 in grant funds annually.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a living shoreline is a protected and stabilized shoreline composed of natural materials such as plants, sand or rock.

It’s a on-purpose contrast to “hard” shoreline stabilization methods such as concrete seawalls, which impede the growth of plants and animals.

“Honda Marine Science Foundation is committed to supporting living shoreline projects that address the impact of climate change,” Jautokas said.

“When considering options for coastal protection historically, we’ve chosen to construct hardscapes such as concrete walls. Living shorelines are an ideal solution for coastal protection because they improve water quality, help to protect against erosion and provide habitat for marine species.”