Utah man charged with murder, robbery of Long Beach businesses pleads not guilty

A Utah man accused of gunning down an off-duty Los

Angeles County sheriff’s deputy inside an Alhambra fast-food restaurant an

hour after killing a man in downtown Los Angeles pleaded not guilty today to

double murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Stennis ordered Rhett McKenzie

Nelson, 30, to remain jailed without bail and set his next court appearance for

Sept. 2, when a date is expected to be set for a preliminary hearing.

Nelson allegedly shot 50-year-old Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano early

in the evening of June 10 after killing 31-year-old Dmitry Alekseyevich

Kolstov, an accomplished skateboarder and snowboarder from Russia. He is also

facing two counts of robbery for allegedly carrying out heists at a 7-Eleven

store and a Shell gas station, both in Long Beach, hours after the killings and

attempting to murder a third person the same day.

Solano was at the counter of the Jack in the Box restaurant when he

was shot in the head in what sheriff’s officials believe was a random attack.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said there was no indication the shooter knew that

Solano — who was off-duty and not in uniform — was a sheriff’s deputy.

“The deputy was alerted in the restaurant that someone was following

him, and that’s when he turned to confront (the person), and that’s when the

shooting happened,” Villanueva said in the days after the shooting. “That

much we do know. But the motive, the rationale from the suspect — that’s the

million-dollar question.”

Kolstov was shot about an hour earlier in the 1900 block of East

Seventh Place, between Santa Fe Avenue and Alameda Street. Friends told the Los

Angeles Times that Kolstov was hopping off a board and with a group of other

skaters when the shooter drove toward them in a Kia Sorento.

Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore said the shooting was carried

out by a gunman in a white SUV matching the description of Nelson’s Sorento,

which was also spotted at the scene of Solano’s shooting. Moore said the victim

was standing in the area when the SUV pulled up and there was some type of

verbal exchange, ending with the shooting.

The clerk of the Long Beach 7-Eleven, Jose Salem, told CBS2 that

Nelson used a gun to rob the store and confessed to the killings. Salem said

there were two other customers in the store when Nelson walked in and pulled

out a gun, prompting him to close the cash register.

“He said, ‘I just killed two people right now, don’t act stupid,'”

Salem said.

The murder charges include special circumstance allegations of

multiple murder and, in connection with Kolstov’s shooting, murder by firing

from a motor vehicle, opening Nelson to a possible death sentence.

Following Solano’s shooting, a region-wide manhunt began, with

sheriff’s officials circulating surveillance photos of the gunman and the Kia

Sorento.

Nelson walked into a Long Beach church the morning after the shooting,

called his father in Utah and talked about carrying out a pair of shootings

in Southern California, authorities said. His father called Long Beach police

to report what his son had said. A short time later, Nelson was seen driving

away from the church, and police took him into custody him without incident

after he pulled the Sorento into the driveway of a home on Granada Avenue.

The hat and maroon shirt the gunman wore during the Jack in the Box

shooting “were clearly visible in the rear seat of his car,” and a revolver

“matching the gun used in the assault” was found inside the vehicle when a

search warrant was served, sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener said following Nelson’s

arrest.

Nelson’s family in Utah reported him missing in late May and noted he

has a history of opiate abuse. Nelson had a misdemeanor drug conviction in Salt

Lake City in December 2014, but no other criminal history.

Following his arrest, the sheriff’s department released a booking

photo of Nelson, saying investigators believe he “may have been involved in

additional criminal incidents since entering California.” They asked anyone

with information was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau or Crime

Stoppers.

Police in San Diego said Nelson is being investigated as a possible

suspect in four armed robberies — and one attempted armed robbery — at

convenience stores in San Diego County. Three of the crimes were in San Diego

and the others were in Lemon Grove and Carlsbad.