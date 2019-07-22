CHP identifies man in fatal Long Beach Freeway accident

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Huntington Park man was killed Sunday morning when his car went off the transition road from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway to the eastbound Artesia (91) Freeway and over a retaining wall, authorities said.

It happened at 4:55 a.m. on the transition road, California Highway Patrol Officer G. Larson said.

Enrique Boris Alvarado Mira, 23, was driving a white 2005 Nissan Altima through the transition when he went off the road and over the retaining wall, Larson said.

“The vehicle fell approximately 60 feet, rotated and struck the main portion of I-710 northbound on its roof,” the officer said.

“The vehicle slid on its roof under the SR-91 overpass and struck the concrete wall adjacent to the roadway,” Larson said.

Mira was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. “A combination of alcohol and drugs is being investigated as a factor in this collision,” Larson said.

Mira’s 24th birthday would have been Monday.