Woman, 59, killed by stray bullet that enters Long Beach home

A 59-year-old Long Beach woman was fatally wounded

when a stray round fired in the roadway near her home entered the residence and

struck her in the upper body, police said Sunday.

The victim was identified as Genoveva Rivera Robles, the Long Beach

Police Department reported.

According to police, at least one bullet had been fired prior to the

one that hit Robles, prompting officers to respond to the 1100 block of East

10th Street at 10:55pm Saturday.

Officers located Robles upon their arrival suffering from a gunshot to

her upper torso. Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she later

died from her injuries.

“At this time, detectives do not believe the victim or her residence

were the intended target of the shooting,” police said.

A description of the suspect or suspects and motive for the shooting

was unknown.

“This was a reckless display of criminal behavior,” Police Chief

Robert G. Luna said. “We want to assure the victim’s family and our entire

Long Beach community that our department is actively working to further this

investigation and will utilize all necessary resources to bring those

responsible to justice.”

A few hours after the shooting, another victim was shot to death onMolino Avenue near 10th Street, prompting Mayor Robert Garcia to tweet, “I

just got briefed by our @lbpd Chief of Police on two shooting incidents from

last night. The department will be releasing more information throughout the

day but please note that patrols have increased and our police team is fully

engaged on bringing those involved to justice.”

Long Beach police homicide detectives asked anyone with information

regarding either shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.