Long Beach man shot dead while leaving party in Pomona
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A 24-year-old man has been killed in a shooting among guests who were leaving a party in Pomona, police said Sunday.
The victim has been identified as Budd Rashad Jamal of Long Beach, the Pomona Police Department reported.
The shooting was reported at 10:17 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 1800 block of Gillette Road and found Jamal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a group of people were entering a park and ride lot when the shots were fired.
No further information was available on the suspect.
Pomona police are asking anyone with information to call 909-620-2085.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at
800-222-8477.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.