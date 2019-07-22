Long Beach man shot dead while leaving party in Pomona

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 24-year-old man has been killed in a shooting among guests who were leaving a party in Pomona, police said Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Budd Rashad Jamal of Long Beach, the Pomona Police Department reported.

The shooting was reported at 10:17 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 1800 block of Gillette Road and found Jamal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a group of people were entering a park and ride lot when the shots were fired.

No further information was available on the suspect.

Pomona police are asking anyone with information to call 909-620-2085.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at

800-222-8477.