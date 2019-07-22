Man killed in Long Beach shooting that escalated from an argument
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Police said a fatal shooting in Long Beach that
escalated from an argument between two men Sunday was gang-related.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Molino Avenue at 2am
The victim died at an area hospital. His identity will be released pending
notification of next of kin.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the location in the 1200 block of
Molino Avenue on foot, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
A few hours before the shooting, a woman was killed after a straybullet entered her home in the 1100 block of East 10th Street, prompting Mayor
Robert Garcia to tweet, “I just got briefed by our @lbpd Chief of Police on
two shooting incidents from last night. The department will be releasing more
information throughout the day but please note that patrols have increased and
our police team is fully engaged on bringing those involved to justice.”
Long Beach police homicide detectives asked anyone with information
regarding either shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.