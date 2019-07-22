Man killed in Long Beach shooting that escalated from an argument

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Police said a fatal shooting in Long Beach that

escalated from an argument between two men Sunday was gang-related.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Molino Avenue at 2am

The victim died at an area hospital. His identity will be released pending

notification of next of kin.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the location in the 1200 block of

Molino Avenue on foot, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

A few hours before the shooting, a woman was killed after a straybullet entered her home in the 1100 block of East 10th Street, prompting Mayor

Robert Garcia to tweet, “I just got briefed by our @lbpd Chief of Police on

two shooting incidents from last night. The department will be releasing more

information throughout the day but please note that patrols have increased and

our police team is fully engaged on bringing those involved to justice.”

Long Beach police homicide detectives asked anyone with information

regarding either shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.