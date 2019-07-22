Long Beach police bust alleged illegal gambling operation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Officers raided an illegal gambling operation in a Long Beach home, gathering up four guns, some ammunition, approximately $2,000 and arresting three suspects, police said Saturday.

Police served a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue at about 9 p.m. Friday, said Jennifer De Prez of the Long Beach Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted a large group of subjects inside the residence,” De Prez said.

Officers seized four large illegal gambling machines, four firearms, ammunition and approximately $2,000 in cash, she said.

Roland Amrikhas, 37, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. Amrikhas was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail.

Anh Ngo, 29, of Fountain Valley, was arrested on suspicion of gambling stakes and was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail.

Rouet Nay, 46, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of gambling stakes and was also being held in lieu of $10,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail.

It was not immediately known what prompted police to serve the search warrant.

“The investigation is ongoing,” De Prez said.