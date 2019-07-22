Missing Downey girl last seen at Long Beach Pike

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Police sought the public’s help Monday in locating

a 15-year-old girl who walked away from a care facility in Downey and was

last spotted in Long Beach.

Anneliese Hanna left the care facility on Wednesday and was seen as

recently as Sunday at The Pike in Long Beach, according to Downey Police

Department Lt. Kathleen Mendoza.

The teenager requires daily medication and her family has asked police

to seek tips from the public as to her whereabouts, Mendoza said, noting

there is no indication that foul play is involved.

Anneliese is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and

has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black

leggings, pink shoes and was carrying a brown purse when last seen.

Anyone with information about the teen was urged to call Downey police

at 562-904-2308 or Long Beach police at 562-435-6711.