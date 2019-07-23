Police identified Long Beach man killed in alleged gang-related shooting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot during an argument in Long Beach with another man, who’s being sought.

The shooting, which was believed to be gang-related, was reported about 2am Sunday in the 1200 block of Molino Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Dimas Penaloza-Quiroz, 28, of Long Beach, died at a hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

No description was available of the suspect, who was seen running from the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244.