LA County reinstates reward in shooting of Cal State Long Beach student

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors reinstated a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information that helps solve the killing of a 21-year-old Cal State Long Beach student who was gunned down in a drive-by attack in unincorporated West Compton nearly two years ago.

Estephan Hernandez was shot on the evening of Sept. 28, 2017, as he sat in his parked car in the 1100 block of East 148th Street, having a conversation with a female friend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Hernandez died at the scene and his companion was taken to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said Hernandez was a honor student majoring in sociology, who was slated to graduate in April 2018 and pursue a career in social work. The reward expired April 29 and will now be available for at least another 90 days.

The suspect vehicle was described only as a black four-door sedan that pulled alongside Hernandez’ parked car without stopping as someone inside opened fire, and then sped west on 148th Street.

Last year, when the reward was first announced, CSULB President Jane Close Conoley made a plea for the public’s help.

“Knowing that murders of many young men in his community are difficult– or impossible– to solve, we really seek community involvement,” she said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).