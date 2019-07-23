Alamitos Beach concession stand to break ground next month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The first of three new café and concessions stands near Alamitos Beach will break ground on Thursday morning, August 1, Long Beach officials announced Tuesday.

The concessions stand, located just east of Shoreline Drive and south of Ocean Boulevard, will open in the summer of 2020 and is designed to have a promenade-like feel with picturesque beach views and added amenities.

“As part of the city’s 8 by 28 initiative, the new beach concessions stands will provide new and exciting features for residents and visitors to our coastline,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a press release.

The existing 2,200 square-foot concessions stand and restroom has been partially demolished to make room for a new 4,240 square-foot café and concession duo.

The new, two-story building will offer guests a rooftop deck to maximize beach view, and a large outdoor deck will wrap around the building where a concession window will offer more “grab-and-go” type snacks, the press release stated.

“The new Alamitos Beach concessions stand will be a spectacular addition to our beachfront,” Councilmember Jeannie Pearce said in the press release. “The array of dining options in our new concessions area will make visiting the beach more convenient for everyone.”

The Alamitos snack stands will also include the following:

•An outdoor play area with separated playground for smaller children.

•New public restrooms.

•Recreational equipment rental space for bicycles and beach-related items.

•A new pedestrian promenade.

•Additional bike parking and improvements to the adjacent beach parking lot.

•Shade structures, drought-tolerant landscaping and improved hardscape.

The $9-million project will be funded through the city’s Tidelands fund. The beach concessions stands near Junipero Avenue and Granada Avenue will also undergo improvements over the coming year, the press release stated.