Signal Hill police phone maintenance may interrupt non-emergency calls
The Signal Hill Police Department announced Tuesday via a Facebook post that routine maintenance of the department’s phone service may affect non-emergency calls.
The maintenance will take place Friday between 7pm and 8pm.
The department stated that 9-1-1 emergency calls will not be interrupted during the update.
The police said residents can call (562) 424-1854 or (562) 424-0499 if non-emergency services are needed.
