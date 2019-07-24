Signal Hill police phone maintenance may interrupt non-emergency calls

Sebastian Echeverry, Managing Editor|July 24, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Pexels

The Signal Hill Police Department announced Tuesday via a Facebook post that routine maintenance of the department’s phone service may affect non-emergency calls.

The maintenance will take place Friday between 7pm and 8pm.

The department stated that 9-1-1 emergency calls will not be interrupted during the update.

The police said residents can call (562) 424-1854 or (562) 424-0499 if non-emergency services are needed.