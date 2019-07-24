Signal Hill temporary library to close this weekend, new library to open next month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

As the Signal Hill Library prepares for the opening of its new facility, city officials have announced the last day of operations for its temporary location at 1770 E. Hill Street, as Saturday, July 27.

In a statement posted on NextDoor, Signal Hill Communications Specialist Cristina Bond announced the closure and thanked residents for their patience. She also stated that all materials loaned out during the closure will be automatically renewed until the new building is permanently opened.

The new library is scheduled to open on Aug. 10 at 1800 E. Hill Street, Signal Hill from 11am to 4pm. The grand opening will include a dedication, ribbon cutting and honor guard.

It will also open its doors to residents for refreshments, entertainment, games and children’s activities.

The grand opening of the new 14,000 square-foot library will be the culmination of a 21-year project for the city– which has been trying to work toward completing a new library since 1998.

Signal Hill’s new library is designed to serve as a hub for the community and provide a place to gather. Inside, it will include a children’s reading center with a dinosaur and art, a history room with rotating exhibits, a teen gathering area and more.

For more information residents may contact Cristina Bond, Signal Hill communications specialist, at [email protected] or by calling (562) 989-7308.