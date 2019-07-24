Signal Hill police arrest suspect for assault with deadly weapon

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) arrested a male suspect for assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct on Sunday, July 21, at 1801 E. Willow St. at approximately 5pm.

Florentino Millan, 40, was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and DUI, according to the police arrest log. No details were provided as to what the weapon was, however, SHPD records stated that a firearm was not involved.

SHPD Sergeant Steve Nobel told the Signal Tribune that there were no reported injuries.