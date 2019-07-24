Signal Hill police arrest suspect for assault with deadly weapon
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Signal Hill Police Department (SHPD) arrested a male suspect for assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct on Sunday, July 21, at 1801 E. Willow St. at approximately 5pm.
Florentino Millan, 40, was arrested and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and DUI, according to the police arrest log. No details were provided as to what the weapon was, however, SHPD records stated that a firearm was not involved.
SHPD Sergeant Steve Nobel told the Signal Tribune that there were no reported injuries.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.