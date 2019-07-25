Pedestrian killed in crash on 405 freeway in Long Beach
A pedestrian walking in the slow lane of the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday night.
The crash occurred near the Cherry Avenue exit at about 11pm, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An investigation into the accident prompted the closure of the Nos. 4 and 5 lanes of the freeway just south of Cherry Avenue and the Spring Street on-ramp to the San Diego Freeway for an unknown duration, the CHP said.
