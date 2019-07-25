Queen Mary to offer $10 after-hours admission

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Queen Mary will begin offering daily “QM After Hours”, giving attendees a chance to explore the ship for only $10 after 6pm.

The discounted admission is available from Sunday to Thursday from 6pm to 9pm and Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

Guests can enjoy a guided paranormal tour for an additional fee. The $10 admission ticket value may be used towards a dining receipt at the Chelsea Chowder House or the bar tab at the Observation Bar. On-site parking starts at $20 per vehicle.

The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Hwy Long Beach, CA.