LB City Council conducts last meeting in existing City Hall building: Council approves naming new main library after Billie Jean King.

The Long Beach City Council’s July 23 meeting was the last council meeting that will take place in the existing City Hall, now that a newly finished civic center will house future council meetings.

The council also approved renaming the new main library after tennis pro and Long Beach native Billie Jean King.

Last meeting

Mayor Robert Garcia opened the meeting by announcing that it would be the last inside the existing City Hall building, since all city business will be relocating to the newly built civic center, which will also provide new offices for the Port of Long Beach, the new library, retail establishments and a public park.

“We are today closing out a lot of history in our city, and there are a lot of folks that have been behind this dais, a lot of staff members that have been out implementing the work and policies of this council over many years, “ Garcia said. “There have been a lot of folks sitting there as city attorneys and city managers and staff. But, most importantly, throughout the life of this building, there have been thousands and thousands of community members and folks that love their city greatly and come down and express their views in front of your local elected body. This building has been the heart of our local democracy for decades.”

Garcia then called for a round of applause for the numerous former city officials who were present in the audience.

City Manager Patrick West explained that City employees would be leaving the current City Hall Friday to move into the new building. He then listed several of the City’s achievements and awards over the years.

He also likened the work of former officials to seeds that have been planted and cultivated.

“Long Beach is now experiencing the successes and the fruits of those seeds planted long ago by each of you in the audience and behind the dais,” West said. “As a symbol for all the work and dedication, and the seeds planted by each of you in the audience and behind the dais, [assistant city manager] Tom [Modica] and I would like to present each of you with a small plant. These plants are thriving, and they’re blooming. They represent what is happening now throughout the entire 52 square miles of our city.”

Garcia then shared information about the history of the facility.

“We are standing in a building that was first being discussed and was authorized under Mayor Edwin Wade and the city council of 1973,” Garcia said. “Construction then began on Sept. 24. This building was dedicated by a mayor who is with us today– Mayor Tom Clark.”

He called for applause for Clark, then Garcia elaborated on the dedication ceremony, which took place on July 4, 1976– the country’s bicentennial. He then commended the architects who designed the building and the staff who helped make the move into the then new building.

The mayor then recognized by name dozens of current and former elected and appointed city officials who were present, including: Renee Simon, the second female elected to the city council; Doris Topsy-Elvord, the first African-American woman elected to the city council; and Beverly O’Neill, the only three-term city-wide elected mayor of Long Beach.

“I want to say to those that are here that the folks that are sitting in front of us are why the city is so fantastic today,” Garcia said. “We just get to be good stewards of the work that you all did.”

Staff then brought out a cake made in the likeness of the decades-old City Hall building, behind which the aforementioned officials posed for a group photo.

Presentations

Third District Councilmember Suzie Price honored resident and swim coach Hank Wise, who holds the record for accomplishing the most swims between Long Beach and Catalina Island, as well as the record for making that swim the fastest.

Deaka McClain, chair of the Long Beach Citizens’ Advisory Commission on Disabilities, presented in honor of the 29th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Additionally, Historical Society of Long Beach Executive Director Julie Bartolotto gave a presentation on her organization’s new exhibit, Water Changes Everything.

Library naming

During a lengthy public-comment period, about half spoke in favor of naming the city’s new main library after tennis pro and Long Beach native Billie Jean King, and the others urged the city council not to vote in favor of King as the namesake for the facility. The reasons cited for not naming the library after King primarily dealt with a lack of connection between library services and the athlete, as well as the fact that the branch has heretofore been referred to as “the main library,” which is in line with most other cities.

After some discussion among council members and the mayor, the council, in an 8-0 vote, approved the naming of the new library as “The Billie Jean King Main Library.”

Funding

In another 8-0 vote, the council authorized the acceptance and expenditure of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funds totaling $4,289,549.

The city council will next meet for a special budget meeting at 4pm on Tuesday, Aug. 6.