Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian running on Long Beach freeway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A pedestrian running through traffic on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in South Gate was struck by at least one vehicle and killed Thursday night.

The incident occurred just north of the Imperial Highway exit about 10:05pm and at least one of the drivers who struck the victim remained at the scene and told officers the person was running in road, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

All lanes of the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway at Imperial Highway in South Gate were reopened after being closed for nearly three hours following the deadly crash, the CHP said.