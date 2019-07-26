Police seek help in finding critical missing 85-year-old Long Beach man
Police in Long Beach Friday sought the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who has an unspecified medical condition and might not be able to find his way home.
Leonard Webb Jr. was last seen about 11:30am Wednesday when he left his home in the 1300 block of West 34th Street to go for a walk.
“Webb had indicated that he was going to downtown Long Beach, which is a destination he walks to on a routine basis,” according to a police statement. “He was recently diagnosed with a medical condition and might have difficulty finding his way home.”
Webb is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He wears a wedding band, has a burn mark on his right hand and was wearing a long-sleeved denim button-down shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a white cowboy hat when last seen.
Anyone with information regarding Webb’s whereabouts was urged to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711.
Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or lacrimestoppers.org.
