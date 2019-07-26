Los Cerritos wetlands group calls on county supervisor to support nature-based Measure W projects

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With voters passing Measure W– a parcel tax that will raise $300 million annually– in November last year, Los Angeles County officials will soon begin to develop projects using those funds to update the county’s water systems.

The measure will help fund storm-water recycling projects, according to the county’s Safe Clean Water program.

The Los Cerritos Wetlands Trust (LCWT), a member of the coalition of Measure W supporters, is hoping 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn, who represents Long Beach, will support Measure W-funded projects that will use natural-based solutions to protect the local environment.

One project the LCWT supports is the redesigning of existing green spaces that can recharge groundwater and capture runoff through diversion structures, infiltration chambers and pre-treatment systems.

“These are funds are sorely needed to make our community resilient against the impact of climate change and to protect water quality and improve the quality of life in the neighborhoods,” Elizabeth Lambe, executive director of the LCWT, told the Signal Tribune during an phone call Friday afternoon.

The LCWT put out an email Friday asking residents to email Hahn about their support for nature-based water solutions.

“Projects funded by Measure W should incorporate nature-based solutions for water quality and storm run-off projects,” the email reads. “Developers seeking tax credits should have to meet these nature based expectations, and prove their projects continue to provide benefits. Furthermore, the County of Los Angeles should work across departments to integrate stormwater capture and quality with other investments such as in parks (Measure A), transportation investments (Measure M), and schools.”

Lambe said the LCWT is trying to get the word out early before the board of supervisors vote on Measure W fund implementations on July 30.