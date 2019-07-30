Photos: Long Beach welcomes new Civic Center

The City of Long Beach celebrated the grand opening of its new Civic Center on July 29.

The $520 million project includes a new City Hall, Civic Chambers, and Port Administration Building.

The project also includes a new Main Library, opening September 21 and a revitalized Lincoln Park, opening in 2021.

Guests had an opportunity to take self-guided tours after the opening ceremony.

