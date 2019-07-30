Photos: Long Beach welcomes new Civic Center

Photo by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
Mayor Robert Garcia at the opening ceremony for the new Civic Center in downtown Long Beach.
The City of Long Beach celebrated the grand opening of its new Civic Center on July 29.
The $520 million project includes a new City Hall, Civic Chambers, and Port Administration Building.
The project also includes a new Main Library, opening September 21 and a revitalized Lincoln Park, opening in 2021.
Guests had an opportunity to take self-guided tours after the opening ceremony.
Photo by Cory Bilicko | Signal Tribune
Former Long Beach Mayor Bob Foster, who is the namesake of the chambers in the newly built civic center, speaks to the crowd at the July 29 grand opening of the facility, which includes City Hall and the Port Administration Building.
Photo by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
A new “Long Beach” sign at the Civic Center in downtown Long Beach.
Photo by Cory Bilicko | Signal Tribune
People wait in line to file through metal detectors to enter the new Long Beach City Hall during the building’s grand opening on July 29.
Photo by Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
Councilmembers Suzie Price and Jeannine Pearce at the grand-opening ceremony of the new Civic Center on July 29.
Photo by Cory Bilicko | Signal Tribune
Members of the public tour the newly built Long Beach Port Administration Building downtown during the civic center’s grand opening Monday.
