Public art studio to open in Bixby Knolls for next month’s First Friday event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Those with sudden impulses to create works of art may soon have a place to walk in and make it happen.

Long-time Long Beach artist and educator Gregory Navarro Pickens announced that the Arts Integration Space will be having its grand opening during Bixby Knolls First Friday event on Aug. 2, from 5pm to 10pm. The studio’s location at 4356 Atlantic Ave.

Studiopick, the new art studio, will offer Long Beach residents of all age groups an avenue to express themselves through art.

“This venture is an opportunity to bring all my experiences, passions and interests together under one roof,” Navarro stated in a press release. “The studio allows me the flexibility to create unique learning opportunities as well as venture in some new directions.”

The studio will offer walk-in art sessions called “make-it” sessions where customers can create creating acrylic pour paintings, spin art panels, clay sculptures and much more.

Studiopick will also offer visual-art programs for K through 12 students.