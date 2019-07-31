Long Beach Harbor Department relocates to the new civic center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Port of Long Beach’s administrative staff have completed their move to the newly constructed Long Beach Civic Center, in hopes that being in close proximity to the harbor facilities will help them benefit the national, state and local economies, according to a port press release.

On Monday night, public officials and hundreds of residents attended the grand opening of the Long Beach Civic Center which includes space for private developments, the Port Administration Building, a new City Hall, the Main Library and Lincoln Park. The Port spent $235.2 million overall on this development project.

“This new headquarters furthers the Harbor Commission’s commitment to environmental stewardship — and will provide a safe, efficient and effective workplace to better serve the Port’s industry partners, the community and all of the Port stakeholders,” Long Beach Harbor Commission President Tracy Egoscue stated in the press release.

“The Port knows it is an integral part of the City of Long Beach, and we are happy to be next-door neighbors with the new City Hall,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “We are building the Port of the future and we are building it for Long Beach. We’re working hard to keep the cargo coming and make sure that we continue to energize the economy and sustain more than 50,000 jobs in Long Beach alone.”

The construction of the Port Administration Building meets the Gold Standard of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental program, the port said.

While phone numbers and email addresses remain the same, the mailing address for the Port of Long Beach has been changed to 415 W. Ocean Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90802.