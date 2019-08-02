CSULB to conduct active-shooter drill next week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

California State University, Long Beach announced Friday that an active-shooter drill will take place on campus on Aug. 9 from 9am to 11am.

Long Beach Police Department and other emergency services will respond to a simulated shooter situation. Non-lethal ammunition will be fired during the drill, the school’s press release stated, to simulate live gunfire.

Volunteers will also act as “victims” and will be covered in fake blood and injuries.

The active-shooter drill will act as a training exercise to keep on-campus police and medical teams up to date on large-scale emergency protocols, the press release stated.

“As the campus prepares for a new school year, University Police is taking a proactive approach to increase the safety of all students, faculty and staff,” the press release read.

Portions of the campus will be closed off and marked during the exercise. The drill will take place along the University Student Union, the west campus turnaround and the north lawn of the student union.

Folks concerned about the drill can call (562) 985-4896.

Click here to see a map of the campus.