Salvation Army and Walmart to help children in need with school supply donations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Salvation Army and Walmart will be working together to help provide back-to-school supplies to children in need, according to a press release.

The “Stuff the Bus” campaign event will be held at nearly 3,000 participating Walmart stores nationwide on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. In Southern California, more than 100 Walmart locations will have Salvation Army officers and volunteers outside in branded vehicles to accept donations from Walmart shoppers.

At the Walmart store in Lakewood, located at 2770 Carson St., the local Salvation Army will have two yellow school busses parked in front of the store to take donations from 8am to 6pm, the press release stated.

The “Stuff the Bus” event at participating Walmart locations are open to anyone who would like to donate new school supplies to children in need. Upon arrival, shoppers will receive a list of suggested school items to buy for the children. The Salvation Army will later distribute the donated school supplies to local children in need.

All donations received at the “Stuff the Bus” events will remain in the local communities. Those who can’t make it to any of the events but still wish to donate click here to learn more.