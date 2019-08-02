Long Beach ordinance calls for landlords to provide relocation-assistance payments
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Starting Aug. 1, landlords who own multi-family residential rental housing in buildings consisting of at least four units in Long Beach are required to pay relocation assistance to tenants.
Landlords of multi-family rental units must provide relocation assistance payments of up to $4,500 to tenants displaced through no fault of their own, the city stated in a press release.
A tenant receiving notice of rent increases totaling 10% or more in any 12-month period are grounds for the new ordinance, according to the city.
The ordinance also states that landlords are exempt from relocation requirements if a landlord owns only one building of exactly four units and occupies a unit in the building as their primary residence.
“Payments are required to be equal to two times the citywide average small-area, fair-market rents established by the Housing Authority of the City of Long Beach, up to a maximum of $4,500,” the city stated in a press release.
To learn more about the ordinance, including the necessary forms, click here.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.