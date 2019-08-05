Man shot to death in north Long Beach housing complex, 2 suspects arrested

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 23-year-old man was shot to death at a North Long Beach housing project and the wheelchair-bound suspect later was arrested, authorities said Aug. 3.

The shooting was reported about 9:45pm Friday at the Carmelitos Housing Project in the 900 block of Via Wanda, the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) said.

Jerrimiyah Davis of Long Beach suffered gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a wheelchair and was located and arrested in the 5200 block of Orange Avenue.

Paul Booth, 58, of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of murder and ex-felon in possession of live ammunition, police said. He was being held at the Long Beach jail on $2-million bail.

Homicide detectives believe Davis and Booth knew each other and that Booth confronted Davis in a common area of the housing project, resulting in the shooting, the LBPD said.

On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:15pm, detectives located and arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder.

Detectives believe 56-year-old Darral Frank of San Pedro was aware of the shooting, and attempted to protect Booth from arrest, trial or conviction by concealing evidence related to the shooting, police said.

The rifle detectives believe was used in the murder was located concealed in a public place near where Frank was taken into custody.

Frank was booked for accessory after the fact and is being held on $1-million bail at the Long Beach City Jail.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office next week, police said.