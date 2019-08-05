Beach Day event brings summer fun to hospitalized Long Beach children

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach hosted its annual Beach Day celebration on Aug 2.

“Many of our patients are here for weeks or even months at a time,” Rita Goshert, manager of the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program at Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital, stated in a press release. “As a result, they often miss out on summer childhood experiences, like going to the beach. To be able to bring some summer fun to our kids, and to see all their smiles, it’s really a special day.”

With the assistance of the Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach SWAT, Alaska Airlines, the Signal Hill Police Department and the Long Beach Fire Department, children were treated to carnival games, prizes and a bubble show.

Long Beach firefighters escorted the children to the different booths, helping them participate in the activities and win prizes.

“We are so grateful to the Long Beach Fire Department and all of our sponsors that make this special day possible,” says Goshert. “As a Child Life program, we strive to provide everything a child needs developmentally, and we try our best to make the hospital experience a little more ‘normal.’ Events like Beach Day play a large part in that and it wouldn’t be possible without their support.”