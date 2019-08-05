Queen Mary Dark Harbor returns with a new maze and greater access for guests

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Queen Mary’s annual Dark Harbor event returns on Sept. 26 with six mazes, 13 bars, fire shows, zombie DJs and more.

The event will bring back mazes from previous years, including Feast, B340, Lullaby, Circus and Intrepid with more twists added to more fully immerse Dark Harbor attendees.

A new maze, Rogue, will also be unveiled this year. The maze is inspired by historical events from WWII when the Queen Mary was struck by a rogue wave while transporting troops. Guests will be bombarded with water effects, complete darkness, floor to ceiling sea foam and the experience of feeling capsized.

Dark Harbor guests can also explore depths of the Queen Mary as they travel through Door 13, known as one of the most haunted areas of the ship due to the legend of a 18-year old crewman crushed to death by Door 13 in 1967. Guests can also venture below sea level to the Boiler Room to visit the new secret bar offered at Dark Harbor nightly, according to a press release by the Queen Mary.

Dark Harbor opens on Sept. 26 and continues through Nov. 2. General admission ticket prices start at $20 online, with Fast Fright, Evil Express, RIP Lounge Passes, Creepy Cabanas and lodging packages offered. Dark Harbor is also offering a 40% discount on general admission for select nights until Aug. 5 at 11:59pm with promo code SCREAM.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.