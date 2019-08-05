Bernie Sanders to host rally at Long Beach college

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be making appearances across multiple Southern Californian cities, including Long Beach, this week.

On Monday, Vermont Senator Sanders attended a town hall meeting with immigrant workers in Vista, CA.

On Tuesday, Sanders will make a stop at Northridge to discuss affordable housing. He will end Tuesday with a rally at Long Beach City College at 7pm.

According to an email from Sander’s campaign, this event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.