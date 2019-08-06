Active-shooter training exercise conducted by sheriff’s department at Lakewood middle school

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An active shooter training drill was held Tuesday on the grounds of a middle school in Lakewood.

The drill at Hoover Middle School was being conducted by personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Tactics and Survival Training Unit, the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Long Beach Unified School District Police Department.

The scenario involved a shooting during which emergency personnel respond and take simulated action, and involved simulated gunfire and role players portraying injured people.

Personnel practiced techniques involved in responding to an incident, including threat assessments, rescue task force deployment, bomb awareness, tactical combat, casualty care, situational awareness, tactical awareness, rapid response tactics and single deputy response tactics.