Man arrested in Long Beach carjacking

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

An armed man who carjacked a vehicle from another man in Long Beach Tuesday was taken into custody several hours later, police said.

The crime was reported about 3:25am near Anaheim Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers spotted the vehicle near the 1500 block of Summit Avenue, and the suspect ran off and tried to hide in the neighborhood, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and called for a SWAT team, and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after 7:30am, police said. His name was not immediately released.