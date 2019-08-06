Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hosted a rally at Long Beach City college on Tuesday, Aug 6 in which he addressed gun control, corporate spending and other social issues.

Photos Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune

Photos: Bernie Sanders addresses corporate spending among other issues at Long Beach rally

Sebastian Echeverry, Managing Editor

August 6, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hosted a rally at Long Beach City college on Tuesday, Aug 6 in which he addressed gun control, corporate spending and other social issues.

Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders addressed corporate spending, gun control, immigration rights and climate change during a rally at the Long Beach City College quad on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

