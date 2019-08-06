Photos: Bernie Sanders addresses corporate spending among other issues at Long Beach rally
August 6, 2019
Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders addressed corporate spending, gun control, immigration rights and climate change during a rally at the Long Beach City College quad on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Scroll down for more images from the event. Full story to come.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.