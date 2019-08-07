Aquarium of the Pacific invites guests to explore unfamiliar depths with new art exhibit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Aquarium of the Pacific announced a new art exhibit by painter John Enright in a press release.

The installation will feature paintings inspired by Enright’s experiences with dolphins, sharks and other marine-life and seascapes that Enright encountered underwater during his time as a diver in Hawaii.

“John Enright hopes that viewers of his artwork are inspired to become ocean stewards and protect marine life from pollution,” the press release said.

The exhibit will open on Aug. 19 and run through Oct. 30 at the Aquarium of the Pacific, on the second floor landings. Guests can visit between the hours of 9am to 6pm.

Access to the exhibit is available with general admission. Ticket prices are $34.95 for adults (12+), $31.95 senior (62+), $24.95 child (3-11), and free for children under age 3 and Aquarium members. Prices are subject to change.

More information about the aquarium is available by clicking here.