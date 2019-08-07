Nonprofits to offer free, low cost pet services this weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Free to low cost services for dogs and cats will be offered to Long Beach residents at Marine Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9am to 3pm.

The event, hosted by Fix Long Beach Pets and Animals and Community Action Team Haute Dogs, will offer spay and neuter services, low-cost vaccinations for, flea medications, nail trimming and free microchips. Spay and neuter services will only be available for dogs, according to a press release.

Appointments for the Aug. 10 event can be made by emailing [email protected] with information about the dog’s name, age, weight, breed and age as well as the owner’s name and address.

For more information click here.