Local animal organization is awarded grant for work with senior dogs

Local organization Live Love Animal Rescue was recently awarded a new grant to continue their efforts in rescuing dogs from overcrowded shelters.

This is the second consecutive year that Live Love Animal Rescue has been awarded the grant, according to a press release from Aug. 5.

The group was awarded the grant due to its efforts in finding homes for dogs and its Foster the 4th program.

The program helps provide a safe home for shelter dogs who become stressed out due to the sound of fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday.

This year the program rescued 82 dogs, 18 of which were senior dogs.

Live Love Animal Rescue was chosen as one of 62 recipients, out of a field of 240 animal welfare groups who applied, according to the organization’s press release.

“We are beyond thrilled to be honored with a grant for the second year in a row. The Foster the 4th Program allowed us to help seniors dogs like 10-year-old dachshund Shaggy and 15-year old chocolate lab Venus. Both had been in the shelter for some time, and we were able to get them out and place them in loving foster homes. This grant will help Shaggy and Venus get the veterinary and dental care they need so they will be ready to go to their forever homes,” Emily Peters of Live Love Animal Rescue stated in the press release.

The grant was awarded by the Grey Muzzle organization, a nonprofit group that focuses on helping sheltered senior dogs find homes.

Over the past 11 years, the Grey Muzzle organization has worked to fulfill its goal of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid,” by awarding almost $2 million in grants to animal welfare groups.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Live Love Animal Rescue make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer stated in the press release. “We are also delighted to help support the senior dogs in the #Fosterthe4th program. We hope that these amazing senior dogs will soon join the many senior dogs in Long Beach enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Live Love Animal Rescue.”

