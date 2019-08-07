Steven Neal appointed to Board of Harbor Commissioners

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Steven Neal was appointed to the Board of Harbor Commissioners following the Aug. 6 Long Beach City Council meeting, the port announced Wednesday.

The city council voted unanimously to confirm Mayor Robert Garcia’s appointment to the board, which oversees the Port of Long Beach and the staff of the city’s Harbor Department.

Neal is a former Long Beach City Council member who represented the 9th District from 2010 to 2014.

Neal was appointed to a six-year term through June 2025. He is replacing Commissioner Lori Ann Guzmán, whose term began in December 2013 and ends Aug. 12 as she embarks on her new responsibilities as city manager of Costa Mesa.

Neal is the senior pastor for LIFE Gospel Ministries and a longtime leader in the Long Beach community, the port said.

He has served on the Long Beach Transit board and the Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Network board and was chairman of the Measure A Citizens’ Oversight Committee. He is also co-founder of the Economic and Policy Impact Center, a new nonprofit agency working to advance economic opportunity for working families, according to the port.

Neal will be the 70th Long Beach harbor commissioner since the current commission structure was formed in 1925.