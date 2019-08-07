Long Beach mayor files intent to run for state lieutenant governor 2026

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has recently shown what his next political aspirations will be, and so far, it’s not a third term as Long Beach mayor.

Garcia has filed for a state lieutenant governor run in the 2026 primary elections, according to the California Secretary of State website.

The roles of the lieutenant governor include presiding as president over the Senate by voting in the event of a tie vote and presiding as governor when the governor is absent from the state or disabled, according to the state website.

The Signal Tribune reached out to Garcia’s Chief of Staff Mark Taylor via email about the mayor’s intent to run as lieutenant governor but has since then not received a response.

The current state’s lieutenant governor is Eleni Kounalakis, who was sworn in as the 50th Lieutenant Governor of California by Governor Gavin Newsom in January. She is the first woman elected Lt. governor of California, according to the state’s website. Before Kounalakis, Newsom served as the 49th state lieutenant governor.

Garcia has also not made it clear if he will run for mayor following the end of his second term in 2022. For five years, he has been at the helm of Long Beach mayor, according to Ballotpedia.

Garcia has also served as vice mayor and as 1st District Councilmember.